Ihope Genetic Health Announces Strategic Partnerships With First Ten Clinical Sites For Global Genetic Testing Network

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- iHope Genetic , a philanthropic program providing free genomic testing to underserved children with suspected genetic disorders, today introduced its first ten clinical sites as part of its global initiative to enhance genomic testing access to under-resourced individuals. Each site is paired with an iHope Genetic Health laboratory, which will provide pro bono clinical genomic testing.The clinical partners, eight of which are situated in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs), were selected for their exceptional patient care and their commitment to serving communities with limited access to advanced genetic diagnostics. They will identify eligible patients and facilitate access to clinical genomic testing through the iHope Genetic Health laboratory network."Our vision is to ensure equitable access to cutting-edge genetic diagnostics for children in need worldwide," said Sharon Terry, CEO of Genetic Alliance .“Meeting with the leadership from all our sites is deeply inspiring. Their unwavering commitment to the children they serve is nothing short of extraordinary. The fact that they are donating their time and expertise to this program is truly remarkable and fills me with immense admiration for their dedication.”Healthcare providers at iHope clinical sites will offer clinical genome or exome sequencing to pediatric patients with suspected genetic diseases, at no cost to the patients or their families. The program will provide testing to hundreds of patients this year, with an aim to expand to thousands in the next two years.“We are grateful to iHope for giving light and hope to many Peruvian families dealing with orphan and complex neurogenetics disorders, and excited to be part of this amazing philanthropic program” said Mario Cornejo-Olivas, senior neurogeneticist at Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Neurologicas.“Through iHope Genetic Health, I believe many families, especially those in developing countries like Ghana, will have the opportunity to end their diagnostic odyssey. This is a huge step towards improving equitable access to healthcare and improving the well-being and quality of life of affected families. We are proud and excited to be part of this network” said Samuel Agyei Wiafe, Executive Director of Rare Disease Ghana Initiative.Nine of the ten clinical sites selected have institutional approval to be publicly named now:.Child and Youth Care Zimbabwe, Harare, Zimbabwe ..Hospital Edgardo Reba gliati Martins-ESSALUD, Lima, Peru.Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Neurológicas, Lima, Peru ..Instituto Nacional de Salud del Niño - San Borja, Lima, Peru.Padrino Children's Foundation, Todos Santos, Mexico ..Rare Disease Ghana Initiative, Accra, Ghana ..Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA, USA ..Mendel – Centre for Genetic Education, Skopje, Republic of North MacedoniaThrough the foundational network that these strategic partnerships enable, iHope Genetic Health is poised to expand to at least 20 clinical sites and six laboratories in 2025. Please visit for updates regarding new partner collaborations. We welcome contributions to support the program's expansion. Donate to support clinical testing for a trio (or more!).About:Genetic Alliance is a nonprofit health advocacy organization dedicated to transforming health through genetics, committed to advancing health equity and improving outcomes for all communities, particularly those that are under-resourced.

