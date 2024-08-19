After Series Of Stabbing Incidents, UK Bans Zombie-Style Knives, Machetes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- The UK Home Office announced Monday a nationwide ban on zombie-style knives and machetes after a series of tragic stabbing incidents which were exploited by far-right and white supremacy extremists to spread violence across the country.

"From 24 September, it will be illegal to own zombie-style knives and machetes as they will be added to the list of dangerous prohibited items already banned, including zombie knives, butterfly knives, Samurai swords and push daggers," the Home Office said in a statement.

The step aims to halve knife crime within a decade, after higher crime rates committed by using them, the Home Office argued.

Ahead of the new ban coming into force, anyone who has one of these weapons is being urged to hand them over - safely and legally.

This scheme will be run at police stations across England and Wales for four weeks between 26 August and 23 September, without repercussions for surrendering these potentially dangerous knives safely.

Individuals can also anonymously dispose of these weapons using safe, surrender bins, by contacting their local police, council or an anti-knife crime charity to find out about alternative options, other than police stations, in their area.

After 24 September, anyone caught with a zombie-style knife or a machete faces time behind bars, the Home Office warned. (end)

