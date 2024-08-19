Agra Horror! Woman On 2-Wheeler Harassed By 6 Bike-Borne Men In City Of Taj Mahal Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Agra News: A woman was harassed by 6 bike borne men in the city that house Taj Mahal. A of the same went on social following which Uttar Pradesh took immediate cation and arrested the miscreants.

The video shows three men on one bike and two on another.

A video has emerged on social media showing six men on two motorcycles aggressively harassing a woman on a scooter in Uttar Pradesh's Agra at night. The footage reveals four men on one bike and two on another, surrounding the woman and making threatening moves, including attempts to touch and kick her.

The men followed her for several kilometers before she managed to find a traffic policeman in Agra, who intervened and stopped the motorcycles.

The video has sparked outrage, particularly in light of recent incidents like the RG Kar case, with many criticizing the lack of bystander intervention and calling for severe penalties for the perpetrators. Social media users have tagged Uttar Pradesh Police, the state government, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , demanding a thorough investigation and immediate action.

The Kolkata doctor rape case has pulled focus on harassment that women in India face everyday. On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three people in the alleged rape case of a Dalit nurse by a doctor of a private hospital in Moradabad district.

A Samajwadi Party 'leader' Moid Khan was arrested for raping a 12-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Media reports indicate that the 12-year-old was gang-raped by three men - including the SP-affiliated Moid Khan. Police sources told PTI that the bakery owner and his employee Raju Khan had raped the girl two months ago and recorded the act. The incident came to light when a recent medical examination revealed that the victim was pregnant.