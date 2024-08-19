Azerbaijan And Russia Exchanged The Signed Documents

( MENAFN - AzerNews) On August 19, a ceremony took place in Baku to exchange the documents signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir in attendance, Azernews reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.