Azerbaijan And Russia Exchanged The Signed Documents

8/19/2024 9:25:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 19, a ceremony took place in Baku to exchange the documents signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance, Azernews reports.

AzerNews

