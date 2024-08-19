Azerbaijan And Russia Exchanged The Signed Documents
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On August 19, a ceremony took place in Baku to exchange the
documents signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian
Federation, with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian
President Vladimir Putin in attendance, Azernews
reports.
