State Grid Yuhuan Power Company

State Grid Yuhuan Power Supply Company: Launches "Green Power New Life, Spring Mud Cultivates Pillars" Activity to Guide Youth on a Green Power Journey

NY, NEW YORK, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Experiencing paperless power services, understanding uninterrupted repairs, and practicing efficient electricity use-on the morning of August 14th, 16 young people visited the State Grid as part of the "Spring Mud Project" organized by the State Grid Yuhuan Power Supply Company, embarking on a journey into the world of green power.The "Spring Mud Project" is an important initiative aimed at guiding minors in establishing correct ideals and beliefs while promoting their healthy growth. The project emphasizes "learning, observing, and engaging," with a focus on subtle and gradual influence. During the summer vacation, the State Grid Yuhuan Power Supply Company leveraged platforms such as the New Era Civilization Practice Center and Love Classroom to carry out a series of "Spring Mud Project" activities, creating a fulfilling, interesting, and meaningful learning environment for young people.Electricity is an essential part of modern life, and this green power journey begins with paperless power services. On that morning, guided by the staff at the State Grid Yuhuan Power Supply Company's business hall, the visiting youth experienced advanced power service facilities, including the intelligent interactive "Little e" robot and smart integrated service machines. They also explored simulations of electrified society scenarios.What happens if the power grid, which is responsible for transmitting electricity, encounters a fault? The most advanced uninterrupted operation methods today can achieve "seamless power outages," ensuring worry-free electricity usage. At the intelligent warehouse for uninterrupted operations of the State Grid Yuhuan Power Supply Company, the children, under the guidance of live-line workers, learned about the function and use of each specialized piece of equipment. They also tried on insulating clothing, gaining firsthand insight into the challenges and efforts involved in live-line work.With the current high temperatures leading to increased electricity demand across society, energy conservation has become a shared priority. Members of the Red Boat Communist Party Member Service Team of State Grid Zhejiang Power (Yuhuan) prepared a science-based electricity usage class. Through animated science videos, graphic explanations, and interactive Q&A sessions, they taught students about summer electricity science and energy-saving tips. In the classroom, team members also guided the children in assembling hand-cranked generators, allowing them to experience the joy of lighting a bulb together.The brief experience left a lasting impression on the children. "What impressed me most was the uninterrupted operation-it was very challenging but also quite amazing," said young Lin Tianxin. Through this green power journey, she not only learned how to use electricity scientifically but also plans to encourage her family to join the green energy movement.On the same day, the State Grid Yuhuan Power Supply Company also introduced the "Green Power Ark" public welfare project, highlighting its role and achievements in biodiversity conservation at the Xuanmen Bay National Wetland Park in Yuhuan. They encouraged young people to participate in protecting migratory birds and their habitats, contributing to building a beautiful homeland.In recent years, the State Grid Yuhuan Power Supply Company has been committed to fulfilling its social responsibilities by leveraging its expertise to cultivate new talents and enrich the holiday life of minors through the "Spring Mud" project from multiple angles and channels. (Chen Weiyi)

