عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

89 Sb Mm 86.2 Lane Closure Due To Crash


8/18/2024 12:15:39 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The right-hand travel lane on I 89 South bound in South Burlington by mm 86.2 is currently closed due to a motor vehicle crash. The passing lane is open to traffic but drivers are asked to slow down and proceed with caution It is unknown how long this situation will last, and drivers can expect delays. No other details are available currently.

Respectfully,

Sam Trombino ECDII

3294 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

MENAFN18082024003118003196ID1108572788


EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search