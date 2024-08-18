Pentagon claims Ukraine is not permitted to utilize long-range missiles in Kursk

(MENAFN) The Pentagon has firmly ruled out allowing the Ukrainian military to use American long-range missiles for strikes within Russian territory, including the Kursk Region, according to a statement from Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh on Thursday. This decision comes in the wake of a significant incursion by Ukrainian forces into Russia’s Kursk border area.



Ukraine has been advocating for greater flexibility in its use of Western-supplied weaponry, particularly long-range ATACMS missiles, to target deeper into Russian territory. The incursion into Kursk, which occurred last week, has intensified these appeals, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly arguing that such strikes could expedite the end of the ongoing conflict.



The ATACMS missiles, capable of reaching targets up to 300 kilometers away, can be launched from the United States-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers. Despite Ukraine's insistence on their utility, Singh emphasized that the United States has already set clear limits on the use of these weapons and that these parameters remain unchanged.



Singh explained that the Pentagon's strategy focuses on supporting Ukraine in pushing Russian forces back to reclaim Ukrainian territory, particularly regions annexed by Russia following a controversial referendum in 2022. According to her, conducting long-range strikes within Russia does not align with this strategy and raises concerns about potential escalation.



The Pentagon's decision reflects ongoing apprehensions about escalating the conflict further. Singh highlighted that while Russia has not yet retaliated against certain Ukrainian actions, there remains a possibility of future responses, underscoring the risks associated with deep strikes into Russian territory.

