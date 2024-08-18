Azerbaijan Revamps Broadband Tariffs With Higher Speeds And Lower Costs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Shams Aghazadeh
Starting today, Azerbaijan has introduced significant
adjustments to its broadband internet tariffs, improving speed and
reducing costs for consumers.
Enhanced speeds and reduced costs
The GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) service speeds have
been increased by 2.5 times. Specifically:
- The speed of 40 Mbit/s has been upgraded to 100 Mbit/s
- The speed of 60 Mbit/s has been upgraded to 150 Mbit/s
- The speed of 100 Mbit/s has been upgraded to 250 Mbit/s
Under the new tariffs, the minimum speed for subscribers is set
at 100 Mbit/s, and the cost per Mbit/s has been reduced from 0.45
AZN to 0.25 AZN. The revised pricing is as follows:
- 25 AZN for 100 Mbit/s
- 30 AZN for 150 Mbit/s
- 36 AZN for 250 Mbit/s
Investigation into market practices
The State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control
has initiated an investigation into potential violations of the
Competition Code in the broadband internet services market. Recent
reports indicate that natural monopolies and several private
providers have been raising the minimum rates for internet
services, leading to numerous citizen complaints.
It has come to light that after the proposed changes, the
current minimum tariff for fiber optic internet services-offering
40 Mbit/s at 18 AZN per month-will be replaced with a new tariff
offering 100 Mbit/s at 25 AZN per month. This change is expected to
result in a significant increase in the cost of the minimum fiber
optic internet service for customers. Additionally, customers
seeking lower speeds (below 100 Mbit/s) will face limited options,
with high-speed internet packages offered at elevated prices.
Preliminary analyses suggest that these new rates may have been
set collectively by major market players, including both natural
monopolies and private providers. There are indications of
coordinated actions or cartel-like behavior, with uniform pricing
for similar services.
Regulatory framework and future actions
The activities of economic entities are now regulated under the
Competition Code, effective from July 1 of this year. This Code
prohibits horizontal (cartel agreements) and vertical agreements,
including any coordinated actions that restrict competition. It
also forbids any abuse of a dominant market position aimed at
limiting competition.
Given the importance of the broadband internet services market,
the State Service is actively investigating these issues to ensure
compliance with the Competition Code. This includes identifying any
coordinated actions, agreements, or monopolistic practices, and
preventing the restriction of consumer choice.
In response, the State Service has sent inquiry letters to
market participants, held several meetings, and requested relevant
information. Legal actions will be taken based on the findings of
these investigations.
Azerbaijan climbs four spots in global broadband
rankings
Azerbaijan has made notable progress in its internet speeds,
reflecting significant improvements in its broadband
infrastructure. As of July this year, Azerbaijan has moved up four
places in the global rankings for stable broadband internet,
achieving 109th place out of 162 countries with an average speed of
40.65 MB/s.
According to the "Speedtest Global Index," Azerbaijan's average
fixed broadband speed has surged by 39.5% compared to last year,
when it was 29.14 MB/s.
In terms of fixed broadband speeds for the month of July, the
United Arab Emirates leads with an impressive 291.85 MB/s, while
Afghanistan holds the lowest position with 3.56 MB/s.
For mobile internet speeds, Azerbaijan maintained its position
at 49th place out of 111 countries with a speed of 53.98 MB/s,
unchanged from June. The UAE tops the mobile internet rankings with
359.85 MB/s, while Yemen ranks last with 7.26 MB/s.
In city rankings, Baku advanced one position to 134th out of 207
cities with a speed of 42.13 MB/s. Valparaiso, Chile, leads the
stable broadband city rankings with a speed of 320.47 MB/s, while
Aleppo, Syria, is at the bottom with 1.95 MB/s.
Among cities, Baku improved its position to 69th from 162 cities
with a speed of 68.99 MB/s compared to June. Ar-Rayyan, Qatar, tops
the mobile internet city rankings with a speed of 451.02 MB/s,
while Kabul, Afghanistan, ranks lowest at 8.01 MB/s.
These advancements underscore Azerbaijan's commitment to
enhancing its digital infrastructure and improving internet
connectivity for its residents.
Azerbaijan's Digital Silk Road initiative
Additionally, Azerbaijan is spearheading a major project to
establish a digital telecommunications corridor between Europe and
Asia through the "Digital Silk Way" initiative, part of the
"Azerbaijan Digital Hub" program. This project aims to facilitate
the transportation of digital content and internet services from
European centers to Asia, positioning Azerbaijan as a central hub
in the digital Silk Road.
The initiative includes a key component: a transnational fiber
optic cable laid across the Caspian Sea bed between Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan. This project aims to enhance internet connectivity in
Central Asia and the South Caucasus, with the cable line spanning
380 kilometers and a capacity expected to reach terabits per
second.
In conclusion, these changes reflect Azerbaijan's commitment to
improving internet service quality while ensuring regulatory
compliance and fostering significant advancements in digital
infrastructure. The efforts also underscore the country's drive to
advance its digital infrastructure and strengthen its role in the
global digital landscape.
