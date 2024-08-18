Kerala Likely To Receive Heavy Rainfall Today; IMD Sounds Orange Alert In 3 Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram:
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in three districts on Sunday (Aug 18). An orange alert has been issued for Kottayam, Idukki, and Kozhikode districts. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. Tomorrow, an orange alert is also in place for Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts.
The continued heavy rainfall in Kerala is due to a cyclonic circulation over northern Karnataka and Telangana and a low-pressure trough extending up to 1.5 kilometers above sea level over the Comorin region, affecting Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Orange Alert:
August 18, 2024: Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode
August 19, 2024: Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam
The IMD defines "Very Heavy Rainfall" as receiving between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm of rain within 24 hours, and such conditions are expected in isolated areas of these districts.
Yellow Alert:
August 18, 2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod
August 19, 2024: Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad
August 20, 2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur
August 21, 2024: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad
MENAFN18082024007385015968ID1108571586
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.