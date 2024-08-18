Kerala Likely To Receive Heavy Rainfall Today; IMD Sounds Orange Alert In 3 Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in three districts on Sunday (Aug 18). An orange alert has been issued for Kottayam, Idukki, and Kozhikode districts. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. Tomorrow, an orange alert is also in place for Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts.



The continued heavy rainfall in Kerala is due to a cyclonic circulation over northern Karnataka and Telangana and a low-pressure trough extending up to 1.5 kilometers above sea level over the Comorin region, affecting Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Orange Alert:

August 18, 2024: Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode

August 19, 2024: Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam

The IMD defines "Very Heavy Rainfall" as receiving between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm of rain within 24 hours, and such conditions are expected in isolated areas of these districts.

Yellow Alert:

August 18, 2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

August 19, 2024: Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

August 20, 2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur

August 21, 2024: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

