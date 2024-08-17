Dellamarie Parrilli's 'Among The Stars': A Poignant Photographic Chronicle Of Hollywood's Unseen

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Net proceeds to benefit Charities for Homeless Humans and Displaced Pets

- Dellamarie ParrilliLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrated contemporary artist Dellamarie Parrilli expands her creative horizons with the release of her latest work, "Among The Stars ," published by BookBaby. This compelling photography book, available in June on major platforms such as and Barnes & Noble, delves into the juxtaposition of Hollywood's glitz and the stark reality of homelessness."Among The Stars" offers an intimate portrayal of life on the streets of Hollywood, captured through the lens of Parrilli's iPhone during her three-year isolation in the Covid-19 pandemic. From her vantage point six stories above the iconic intersection of Hollywood and Vine, Parrilli documents the daily lives of the homeless, contrasting the facade of fame with the gritty reality beneath. Each image, shot through 100-year-old wavy, dirty windows, captures the nuanced interplay of light and shadow, and the textural details of worn-out belongings and weathered faces.Dellamarie Parrilli is renowned for her dynamic abstract paintings and multidisciplinary artistic talents. Born in Chicago, she turned to visual arts following a life-threatening illness that ended her promising career as an entertainer. Her work spans painting, sculpture, photography, screenwriting, and design, marked by restless experimentation and a distinctive abstract style. Parrilli's career has been shaped by personal adversity and resilience, including the loss of her father and a devastating house fire that left her family homeless. These experiences fueled her profound creative drive, leading to her acclaimed vibrant and luminescent abstract paintings.Forward by Dellamarie ParrilliIn the forward to "Among The Stars," Parrilli reflects on her experience:"What the eye doesn't see, the heart cannot feel. As a visual artist, I trust that through my 'eyes' others may see. I believe we all deserve to be seen and heard, even when the cry of desperation is silent. The pandemic gave new meaning to a 'room with a view.' From my sixth-floor loft, I watched fame, fortune, and the forgotten in the shadows among the stars. Against all odds, these photographs, taken over three years during my Covid isolation, were shot with my iPhone, from above and across, through 100-year-old wavy, dirty windows. I captured the resilient faces and untold narratives of the often-invisible souls who call the sidewalks their home.”"Among The Stars" will be available for purchase in June on major book platforms, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For more information about the book, visit #p=1Dellamarie Parrilli's artistic journey is a testament to resilience and adaptability. Born three months premature in Chicago, her life was marked by early tragedies that shaped her creative outlook. Despite these adversities, Parrilli found solace and expression through music, writing, and art. Her early passion for the arts led her to pursue a BA in music from DePaul University, where she also honed her skills in tap, jazz, ballet, and improv. Her versatile talent earned her acclaim in Las Vegas and Chicago, but a diagnosis of Lyme disease and Sjogren's Syndrome abruptly ended her burgeoning career on the brink of Broadway success.Turning her focus to the visual arts, Parrilli emerged as a self-taught artist whose work is characterized by its vibrant colors and dynamic forms. Her first public art exhibition in Chicago in 2002 marked the beginning of a distinguished career that spans over five decades. Parrilli's paintings, known for their luminescent quality and abstract expressionism, have been featured in numerous solo and group exhibitions across the United States and Europe.Parrilli's work is often described as possessing a singular grandeur, drawing comparisons to abstract expressionist forebears like Kandinsky, de Kooning, and Pollock. Her approach to painting is both physical and emotional, manipulating paint with a balance of strength and finesse. Critics have praised her adventurous and constantly evolving style, noting her ability to convey light and emotion through color and form.Her exploration into photography during the Covid-19 pandemic adds another dimension to her artistic legacy. "Among The Stars" not only captures the stark realities of homelessness but also invites viewers to connect with the human stories behind each image. Parrilli's empathetic eye brings to light the resilience and dignity of those who live on the fringes of society, challenging us to see beyond the surface.Exhibitions and AcclaimParrilli's innovative works have been showcased in prestigious venues, including the Walter Wickiser Gallery in New York, the Ezair Gallery, and Marymount College. Her unique style has earned her numerous awards and her art is held in private and corporate collections worldwide.In 2023, Parrilli's groundbreaking 3D works were exhibited at the Hardin Cultural Center, captivating audiences with their immersive spatial experience. Her use of industrial materials and avant-garde techniques creates a three-dimensional effect that transports viewers into a world of translucence and depth."Among The Stars" by Dellamarie Parrilli is not just a book of photographs; it is a call to action and a testament to the human spirit. Through her empathetic lens, Parrilli challenges us to see the often-invisible lives of Hollywood's homeless, urging us to engage with compassion and understanding. This book is a significant addition to Parrilli's multifaceted artistic legacy, reflecting her enduring commitment to exploring the depths of human experience through art.

