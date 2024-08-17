Hezbollah Attacked Israeli Settlement In Response To Deadly Airstrike On S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Aug 18 (NNN-NNA) – Hezbollah, yesterday, attacked the settlement of Ayelet HaShahar, in northern Israel, for the first time, with Katyusha rockets, in response to the Israeli attack on the Wadi al-Kfour area in Nabatieh, which killed 10 civilians and injuring five others.

Lebanese military sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that, some of the drones and rockets launched from Lebanon to northern Israel were intercepted by Israeli Iron Dome missiles, while others exploded in the airspace of the border area in southern Lebanon.

An Israeli warplane carried out a raid early yesterday, firing two air-to-ground missiles on residential buildings in the middle of the industrial zone, in Wadi al-Kfour, Nabatieh district, deep in southern Lebanon, killing 10 and wounding five others.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on Oct 8, last year, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah towards Israel, in solidarity with Hamas. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery towards southeastern Lebanon.

The situation escalated further after Israel's attack on Dahieh in Beirut's southern suburbs, killing a senior Hezbollah military commander, Fouad Shokor, and seven civilians. Hezbollah Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli raid, at an appropriate time and place.– NNN-NNA