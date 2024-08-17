Former Thai PM Thaksin Among Pardonees In King's Amnesty

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BANGKOK, Aug 18 (NNN-TNA) – Thailand's former Prime Minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, has been included in a royal pardon, to end his jail term earlier than scheduled, his lawyer, Winyat Chatmontree, said yesterday.

Winyat made the confirmation, following an earlier issued Royal Gazette, which announced that, three categories of prisoners will be pardoned on the occasion of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's 72nd birthday anniversary.

The royal pardon will take effect today, allowing Thaksin, who is currently on parole, to be free two weeks earlier than the scheduled date.

Winyat added, the former prime minister will receive a certificate, assuring his freedom.

The 74-year-old former prime minister, returned to Thailand from self-exile last year, and was previously convicted of multiple charges. He was released on parole in Feb, from a police hospital in Bangkok, where he spent six months serving a one-year prison sentence.

Thaksin served as the country's prime minister from 2001 to 2006, and had been in self-exile abroad since 2008.– NNN-TNA