Three Injured In Blast In SW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (NNN-APP) – A bomb went off in Pakistan's south-west Balochistan province, leaving at least three people injured, said, yesterday.

The explosion occurred near a university in Sariab Road area of Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan province, according to police in Quetta.

According to initial investigations, the attack was carried out through an improvised explosive device, said police, adding that, the target of the blast was ascertained.

The powerful blast was heard across the main city of Quetta, causing panic among residents. Following the incident, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Security forces cordoned off the area and began a search operation.

No group or individual had claim responsibility for the blast.– NNN-APP