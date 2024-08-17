IDF Strike In Southern Lebanon: Chilling Hezbollah Video Threatening Israel With New Weapons Goes Viral| WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A chilling released by Hezbollah recently has captured significant attention in the wake of an Israeli on the group's weapons depot in southern Lebanon. The IDF's targeted attack in Nabatieh, which resulted in the deaths of at least nine people, including a woman and her two children, has intensified the already fraught situation between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed that the airstrike aimed at a Hezbollah weapons storage facility located approximately 12 kilometers from the Israeli border. The IDF also targeted military buildings in the villages of Maroun al-Ras and Aita al-Shaab, further compounding the conflict in the region.

The video, released by Hezbollah earlier this week, showcases the terrorist group's military capabilities. The footage features precision-guided missiles mounted on trucks within an underground facility, signaling the group's readiness to confront Israeli forces should the conflict escalate. The video, disseminated through Hezbollah's media channels, appears to be a clear message of deterrence, emphasizing the group's preparedness for severe retaliation.

This latest video is not the first of its kind from Hezbollah, which has previously shared footage of sensitive Israeli military sites captured by drone surveillance. However, the timing of this release, amidst ongoing cross-border clashes and the recent killing of Hezbollah's top military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut by an Israeli missile attack, adds a particularly ominous tone to the escalating situation.