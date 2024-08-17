President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of Indonesia
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Indonesia
Joko Widodo, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of
Indonesia, Independence Day, I am pleased to extend my heartfelt
congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to the
friendly people of Indonesia, on behalf of myself and the people of
Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan places great importance on the comprehensive
development of its relations with Indonesia. The strong friendly
ties between our countries have opened up favorable opportunities
for cooperation in various areas. We are particularly pleased with
the successful implementation of the "ASAN khidmet" model in your
country and our active collaboration in this field.
I am confident that the relationship between Azerbaijan and
Indonesia as well as our interaction in bilateral and multilateral
platforms, including the cooperation as part of the upcoming COP29
in Baku, will successfully continue in line with the interests of
our friendly peoples.
On this significant day, I wish you good health, happiness,
success in your endeavors, and continued peace and prosperity to
the friendly people of Indonesia.
Respectfully,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 14 August 2024"
