'Short Skirt Mein..', Actress Tanushree Dutta Says Vivek Agnihotri Did Not Allow Her To Wear Robe On Set; Read

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tanushree Dutta has recently shared unsettling details about her experience working with Vivek Agnihotri, director of The Kashmir Files. The interview with Faridoon Shahryar has sparked widespread attention on Reddit. In her revelations, Tanushree described how she was subjected to harsh conditions while working on the set of Chocolate (2005).

She recounted an incident where she was reprimanded for arriving just five minutes late to the set. Tanushree explained that Vivek Agnihotri yelled at her and labeled her as unprofessional. This reprimand occurred despite instances where the set was not fully prepared, including unlit lights and incomplete setups.

ALSO READ:

'Kalki 2898 AD' Hindi, Telugu OTT release: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh starrer to release on THIS date

Tanushree also revealed how Agnihotri made her uncomfortable by restricting her from resting in the van or covering herself with a robe. Although artists typically rest in the van between shots, Agnihotri disallowed her from using this space and insisted she remain in her short clothing in front of the crew. Even when she attempted to use a robe for comfort, she was instructed to remove it due to impending shots.

This candid disclosure sheds light on the challenges faced by actors in demanding environments and highlights issues of professionalism and respect on film sets.