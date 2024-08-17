Epoxy Market Analysis Reveals Growth Outlook Of 7.3% CAGR Reaching $17.56 Bn Revenue By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Exactitude Consultancy Research newly added a research report on the Global Epoxy Market, which represents a study for the period from 2024 to 2030. Increasing demand for paints and coatings is anticipated to drive market growth significantly during the forecast period. Increasing demand for epoxy resins is attributed to growing spending on construction, particularly residential construction, especially in North America and Western Europe. The rapid growth in global manufacturing activities is expected to fuel the demand for paints & coatings used in the production of motor vehicles and other durable goods, as well as industrial maintenance applications. This is expected to boost the demand for epoxy resins globally.

The global epoxy market is projected to reach USD 17.56 billion by 2030 from USD 9.97 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.3 % from 2024-2030.

Huntsman Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Hexion Inc., 3M Company, BASF SE, Sika AG, Olin Corporation, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Atul Ltd. and others.

In February 2023, Huntsman introduced a new product called JEFFAMINE M-3085 amine, which is a mono-polyether amine with a higher molecular weight compared to commonly used amine variants such as JEFFAMINE M-2070 amine and JEFFAMINE M-1000 amine.

In February 2022, Westlake Chemical Corporation announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Hexion Inc.'s global epoxy business. With this strategic acquisition, Westlake Chemical further strengthens its position in the industry and expands its capabilities in the manufacture and development of specialty resins, coatings, and composites.

The epoxy market is experiencing significant growth due to several key factors. The expanding construction industry is a major driver, as epoxy resins are widely used in flooring, coatings, and adhesives for their superior durability, chemical resistance, and bonding strength. Additionally, the electronics sector is fueling demand, with epoxy resins being crucial in the production of circuit boards and other components due to their excellent insulating properties. The automotive industry also contributes to market expansion, leveraging epoxy for lightweight and high-performance composites. Furthermore, growing awareness of eco-friendly products has led to innovations in bio-based epoxy resins, catering to the rising demand for sustainable materials. These factors, combined with ongoing research and development, are propelling the epoxy market forward.

Epoxy Market by Type 2022-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Glycidyl Epoxy

Glycidyl-ether

Glycidyl-ester

Glycidyl-amine

Non-glycidyl Epoxy

Aliphatic

Cycloaliphatic

Epoxy Market by Application, 2022-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Paints & Coatings

Construction and Flooring

Automotive and Public Transport

Water Pipework

Food Packaging

Others

Epoxy Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global epoxy market, primarily due to its robust industrial base and rapid urbanization. Countries like China, India, and Japan are major contributors, with strong demand from the construction, automotive, and electronics industries. China, in particular, leads the market due to its vast manufacturing sector and significant investments in infrastructure development. The region's growing middle class and increasing consumer spending further boost demand for epoxy-based products, especially in automotive and consumer electronics. Additionally, favorable government policies and the availability of raw materials at competitive prices make Asia-Pacific a key player in the global epoxy market. Meanwhile, North America and Europe also hold significant shares, driven by advanced technologies and sustainability initiatives, but Asia-Pacific remains at the forefront of market growth.

