Pakistan Urges Taliban Once Again To Hand Over TTP Leaders

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the spokesperson for Pakistan's of Foreign Affairs, stated that Pakistan maintains good relations with the Taliban.

During a press briefing, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch reiterated that the should surrender who have taken refuge in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has repeatedly emphasized that TTP fighters have found safe havens in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

General Asim Munir, the Chief of Staff of Pakistan, also recently urged the Taliban not to oppose Islamabad by supporting Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan.

Following an increase in deadly attacks in Pakistan, officials from the country have claimed that TTP plans these attacks from Afghan soil. The Taliban, however, insist that no foreign forces are present in Afghanistan.

Tensions between the Taliban and Pakistan have escalated recently, particularly after the Taliban's Defense Minister visited newly established outposts along the Durand Line in Kunar province.

Meanwhile, the escalating tensions between the Taliban and Pakistan, compounded by recent military movements and foreign drone activity, highlight the fragility of the region's security situation.

As both countries navigate these challenges, the potential for further escalation remains high, necessitating urgent diplomatic efforts to prevent a deeper crisis that could destabilize the entire region.

