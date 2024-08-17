BJP Hails Sanction Against CM; Cong Says K’Taka Guv Is Centre’S Puppet

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 17 (IANS) The BJP and the on Saturday sparred over Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot's decision to accord sanction for prosecution against Chief Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

While the BJP demanded that CM Siddaramaiah step down to allow an impartial investigation into the case, the Congress accused the Governor of being a puppet of the Centre.

“Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot is a puppet of the Central government, and the Raj Bhavan has become a BJP office. Granting permission for prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority case is part of a conspiracy. The BJP should feel ashamed of this,” said Minister of Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil.

Speaking with media representatives on Saturday, he stated that the MUDA case involved blunders by the institution itself.

He pointed out that the BJP government was responsible for allocating alternative land to CM Siddaramaiah's family. BJP leaders were present at the MUDA meeting then.

“Given this situation, the attempt to scapegoat CM Siddaramaiah is condemnable,” he asserted.

“When TJ Abraham filed a complaint against the CM, the government's Chief Secretaries had provided appropriate information to the Raj Bhavan. Despite that, the Governor hastily issued a notice to CM Siddaramaiah. There were already doubts at that time.

“The current behaviour of the Governor is unacceptable. The people of the state will not tolerate this,” MB Patil pointed out.

He added that despite requests for prosecution permission against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and former minister and BJP MLA Shashikala Jolle for the past 18 months, the Governor has been indifferent and not taken any action.

He accused the Governor of showing undue interest in the alleged MUDA scam, which has no basis, while ignoring other requests.

MB Patil criticised the Union government led by the BJP for starting the same negative politics in Karnataka that it has been practicing against governments in New Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

“This reflects the Centre's intolerance towards a state government, which was elected by a huge majority,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state President, BY Vijayendra, taking to X, stated,“The Governor has exercised his constitutional powers to authorise legal action on the MUDA scam complaint against the Chief Minister.

“Given the substantial evidence and serious allegations of corruption and favouritism within the Congress government, it is crucial that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah steps down. Resigning would allow for a transparent and unbiased investigation, ensuring that the dignity of the Chief Minister's office is maintained and that justice is served.”

In a major development, Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot gave sanction for prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday in connection with the alleged irregularities in MUDA.