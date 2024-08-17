Caught On Camera: Pakistani Terrorists Spotted Around Loc In North Kashmir Amid Escalating Tensions (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a purported that has sent shockwaves across social platforms, a group of Pakistani terrorists have been spotted around the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir, conspiring to infiltrate into Indian territory.

The alarming footage comes just hours after India announced the Assembly in Jammu & Kashmir, raising concerns over a possible plan by Pakistan to terrorize the region and incite brutal violence.

Amid these rising tensions, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Commander of the Indian Army's Northern Command, reviewed the security situation of the counterterrorism grid in North Kashmir on Friday. Accompanied by the general officer commanding of the Chinar Corps, Lt Gen Kumar assessed the readiness of the troops and emphasized the need for heightened vigilance.

"The troops must stay alert, uphold tactical precision, and maintain professionalism to meet future challenges," the Northern Command stated in a post on X, highlighting the importance of maintaining a robust defense posture in light of the recent developments.

This situation unfolds as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajiv Kumar, reaffirmed that the ease of voting for Kashmiri migrants, introduced during the recent Lok Sabha polls, would be extended to the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Kumar praised the democratic spirit of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, noting the high voter turnout of over 58% in the Lok Sabha polls as evidence of the region's commitment to democracy.

The CEC also outlined the special arrangements made for Kashmiri migrants, including the simplification of processes and the relaxation of requirements, which will continue for the Assembly elections. "The people of Jammu and Kashmir chose the ballot instead of bullets and boycotts," Kumar said, emphasizing the significant participation of voters in the democratic process.

The Assembly election, set to be held in three phases starting September 18, marks the first such election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. With the looming threat of terrorist infiltration and the dedication of security forces, the stage is set for a crucial moment in the region's democratic journey.