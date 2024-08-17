Zeenat Aman Set To Trigger Nostalgia With ‘Iconic And Groovy Tunes’ In Hindi Cinema

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Veteran Zeenat Aman has said that she is all set to pay an ode to five decades of fronting the“most iconic and groovy tunes” in Hindi cinema.

Zeenat, an avid social user, took to Instagram, where she shared a pre-buzz of her giving a hint of“something Mastani coming soon” with the tunes of her iconic song“Dum Maro Dum” from the 1971 film“Hare Krishna Hare Ram” playing in the background.

“Paying ode to five decades of fronting of the most iconic and groovy tunes in Hindi cinema! Stay tuned... I have an exciting announcement to share this coming Monday. One that will trigger nostalgia and get your feet tapping,” Zeenat wrote.

Zeenat had recently revealed her“meditative ritual” for getting ready, which included a hot shower and a fluffy robe, among other things.

“Before every event or appearance, I try to find a moment of calm as I get ready. One would think that 50 years of public life would inoculate you against butterflies and jitters, but that simply isn't the case for me,” she wrote.

Talking about her ritual, she shared:“So, I have turned getting ready into a meditative ritual. A hot shower, a fluffy robe, then the careful practice of laying out my jewellery and accessories. And finally, submitting to the skills of the hair and make-up artists. I start out as a frumpy Z aunty and I emerge as The Zeenat Aman.”

On the work front, the yesteryear diva will next be seen in“The Royals” starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar. It also stars a slew of personalities including names such as Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday and Milind Soman to name a few.