Maresca Pleads For Time After Chaotic Chelsea Spending Spree

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Chelsea's new coach Enzo Maresca has a baptism of fire when champions Manchester City visit on Sunday as the Italian scrambles to form a cohesive team from another chaotic transfer window for the Blues.

In keeping with Chelsea's transfer policy since a takeover two years ago, fronted by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly, the London club have embarked on a spending spree focusing on promising young talent.

Winger Pedro Neto's £54 million ($65 million) move from Wolves is the standout from nine new arrivals for an estimated £160 million.

But after splashing well over £1 billion on signings over the past two years, Chelsea's website lists 43 first-team players and over 50 are still contracted to the club when those on loan are included.

Many have been sidelined from Maresca's pre-season training to focus on finding moves before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

"At the moment if I start to think I have 43 players it is not a good thing," Maresca said on Friday.

"(Co-sporting directors) Paul (Winstanley) and Laurence (Stewart) they are there in charge of finding solutions for these kind of players. I'm not the guy in charge of finding solutions for loan players, otherwise they have to pay me double!"

To add to Maresca's task he has to win over a discontented fan base.

Many in the Chelsea support were craving some stability as Mauricio Pochettino turned around a poor start to finish strongly and climb up to sixth in the Premier League.

Instead, the club's hierarchy had more change in mind as Pochettino departed after just one season in charge.

Supporters are also unhappy at seeing players that have come through the club's youth system sacrificed to balance the books.

Conor Gallagher is not available for selection on Sunday despite the collapse of his move to Atletico Madrid.

Maresca has been handed a five-year contract following his success in leading Leicester back to the Premier League in his only season at the King Power.

A 'double squad'

The 44-year-old's only other senior managerial role was a short-lived stint at Parma in 2021, but his time working alongside City boss Pep Guardiola was also crucial in helping him land the Chelsea job.

"All the managers need time," said Guardiola on Friday.

"I don't know if Chelsea is the place to do this but give him time and it will work."

Despite working at some of the world's richest clubs, Guardiola's preference has always been to work with a smaller squad to maintain harmony among his players.

And he has sympathy with the situation Maresca inherits.

"When you see a double squad, yeah it's a lot!" Guardiola added. "But the reason why they do it is not my business."

The last time Chelsea beat City was in the 2021 Champions League final.

Just over three years on and only Reece James and Ben Chilwell remain from the Chelsea team that night in Porto.

Maresca believes the Blues are now on the right track to eventually get back to challenging City for the Premier League title.

"The big difference in this moment between us and other teams that are dominating English football, is just a matter of time," he said.

"Clubs that have worked with the same manager nine years, eight years. We're working with the same manager for one month.

"For sure with time, we are going to close the gap. Hopefully it can happen very soon."

The question looming over Chelsea's season, though, is whether Maresca will get that time to come good given the club's history of trigger-happy owners.