After Prince Harry's Explosive Memoir 'Spare', Meghan Markle Considering To Release A Tell-All Memoir: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid growing trouble with the Royals, Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to make explosive revelations in her tell-all memoir after her Prince Harry 's bombshell personal account 'Spare '. The 'Suits' alum is mulling over revealing her troubled ties with the Royal family in her tell-all memoir once the time is right, reported the New York Post, citing sources.

According to a report by the British tabloid magazine 'Closer', Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to share her experience of mental struggles during her time with the Royals in an explosive book.

“The talk among their friends is that it's time to take the gloves off and do away with the diplomacy,” Closer quoted a source as saying. The report also added that work might have begun for a follow-up to Prince Harry's 2023 memoir, 'Spare'.

However, Meghan Markle hasn't made any official confirmation yet. Amid speculations about another book, the report mentioned about a growing belief among Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's friends that the couple is ready to abandon diplomacy.

“There's so much demand for Meghan to speak out, whether that's in the form of another sit-down interview or even her own memoir. She has the potential to make an absolute fortune and clear up a lot of questions,” the source added.

The report hinted that Meghan's wish to speak out ignited after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex , along with their children, were not invited to the Royal Family's annual summer gathering at Balmoral.

The source regarded the purposeful decision not to invite the couple as a“personal attack designed to hurt and embarrass them”. The source also said that such frequent rejections at family events may impact their“brand as well as their morale, and it has the potential to put them more at risk.”

Meghan first spoke publicly about her suicidal feelings in 2021 in TV interview with Oprah Winfre . During the interview, Meghan Markle claimed that her mental health degraded during her pregnancy with her son Archie amid the pressure of royal life.