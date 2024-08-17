'American Hotels Don't Get Hospitality': Bengaluru Youtuber Stirs Debate With His Biggest Culture Shock

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A Bengaluru-based YouTube content creator has sparked a lively debate on social after sharing his disappointing experience with hotel hospitality in the United States compared to that in India. Twenty-three-year-old Ishan Sharma, who boasts over 1.4 million followers on YouTube, expressed his frustration after staying at a hotel in Las Vegas, highlighting the stark differences in service between the two countries.

Sharma recounted his shock at being charged nearly $15 for a bottle of water after requesting a simple glass of water. He criticized the overall lack of assistance, particularly with luggage, and noted a perceived absence of empathy from the hotel staff. The student, who is accustomed to the high standards of Indian hospitality, especially at luxury hotels like the Taj, found the experience in the US to be a startling contrast.

"My biggest culture shock-American hotels. They just don't understand hospitality. It's ironic how they expect tips but won't even offer complimentary water. I stayed at 3-star, 4-star, and today, a 5-star hotel (Caesar's Palace). Maybe I'm spoiled by Taj hotels in India, but basic things like helping with luggage and being accommodating were completely missing. I checked in at 2 AM, exhausted from my flight, and asked for a glass of water. They told me, 'It's $14.99 for a 200ml bottle, you can buy it.' And this is a $200 per night hotel! Complete lack of empathy. Unbelievable! Never expected this," wrote Sharma in his post.

Sharma's post quickly went viral, attracting a flood of responses. Although Caesar's Palace later upgraded his stay, most commenters agreed with his views on hotel hospitality in the US and Europe.



"Agreed, Indian hospitality is a notch above American. They have far less help and charge for everything they can," wrote Deedy on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user, Nick Gray, pointed out a significant difference: "Is anyone going to mention the obvious? In American hotels, you can drink tap water, which isn't the case in most Indian hotels. In India, free bottled water is often essential, while in the U.S., bottled water at hotels is typically considered a luxury."

Rohit Gumare shared a similar view, saying, "Indian hotels are vastly superior to those in Europe and America. We receive additional complimentary services, and, indeed, many hotels abroad don't even provide daily water bottles."

The discussion also attracted comments from those who believe Sharma's views stem from a lack of understanding of Western hotel practices.A user named KP commented, "It seems like this is your first visit to the US, considering the tweets you're posting about airports, hotels, and other experiences. In the US (and Europe), most people drink tap water because it's generally clean and safe, unlike in India. In India, tap water isn't always drinkable, so you'll typically find a clean glass in your room to use for bottled water."