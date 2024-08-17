Bein Extends Ligue 1 & Ligue 2 Broadcast Rights In MENA, Turkiye, US & Canada

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha/Paris: beIN Group ('beIN'), the global sports, entertainment and media group, has renewed its exclusive rights deal with the Ligue de Professionnel (LFP) for the McDonald's and Ligue 2 BKT Championship across 27 markets from the beginning of the 2024-25 season until the end of the 2028-29 season.

The five-year deal ensures beIN – a trusted partner of French football – will provide the best offering of McDonald's Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 BKT Championship matches to its valued customers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Turkiye, the US and Canada.

Under the deal, beIN will broadcast at least four live McDonald's Ligue 1 matches per match week, together with the annual Trophée des Champions match.

beIN has held the rights in MENA, the US and Canada since 2012, and in Turkiye since 2015.

Yousef Al-Obaidly, Group CEO of beIN Media Group, said:

Vincent Labrune, President of the Ligue de Football Professionnel, said:

The exclusive deal includes the following countries in the MENA region: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen.

This latest renewal follows the extension of beIN's LALIGA broadcasting rights deal across 34 markets in the MENA and APAC regions until the end of the 2027-28 and 2026-27 season.