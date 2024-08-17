40K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 16 (Petra)-- Given the severe military restrictions the Israeli authorities had placed on mosque entry, tens of thousands of people performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque.About 40,000 people, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem, performed Friday prayers within Al-Aqsa Mosque.According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), the occupation forces are still enforcing harsh limitations on worshipers' access to Al-Aqsa, particularly on Fridays.Thousands of residents of the West governorates are unable to travel to Jerusalem to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque because they need special permission to pass through the military checkpoints that encircle the Holy City.