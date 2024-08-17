40K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque
Date
8/17/2024 1:42:47 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 16 (Petra)-- Given the severe military restrictions the Israeli Occupation
authorities had placed on mosque entry, tens of thousands of people performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque.
About 40,000 people, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem, performed Friday prayers within Al-Aqsa Mosque.
According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), the occupation forces are still enforcing harsh limitations on worshipers' access to Al-Aqsa, particularly on Fridays.
Thousands of residents of the West bank
governorates are unable to travel to Jerusalem to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque because they need special permission to pass through the military checkpoints that encircle the Holy City.
MENAFN17082024000117011021ID1108569624
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.