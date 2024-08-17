TRAX Analytics Expands To Mexico With Strategic Partnership With Comnet

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Revolutionizing the Janitorial in Mexico and Central America with Cutting-Edge

IoT Technology

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAX Analytics is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Comnet, a renowned integrator specializing in national and international solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as TRAX Analytics expands its innovative janitorial suite of solutions into Mexico and Central America. This partnership aims to transform the janitorial market by leveraging advanced IoT to create the most efficient and effective janitorial procedures.

This partnership will introduce TRAX Analytics' Janitorial Solutions to the janitorial market in Mexico and Central America, integrating state-of-the-art IoT technology to enhance facility management standards. By leveraging Comnet's extensive network, integration skills, top technical support, the collaboration ensures scalable deployment and superior service delivery, promising significant improvements in restroom operations and overall cleanliness.

"We are excited to partner with Comnet to bring our innovative Smart Restroom Systems to Mexico and Central America. This collaboration represents a significant step in our mission to revolutionize the janitorial market with IoT technology globally," says Patrick Trevino, Executive Vice President, TRAX Analytics.

"Our partnership with TRAX Analytics is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence. By combining our expertise, we aim to transform facility management standards and deliver exceptional service to our clients," says Mario Acosta, Managing Director.

This partnership will revolutionize the janitorial industry in Mexico and Central America, setting new standards for cleanliness and efficiency through advanced IoT technology.

Clients will benefit from enhanced services, increased efficiency, and the integration of cutting-edge technology into their janitorial procedures.

The partnership offers significant business growth, market expansion, and reinforces the technological leadership of both TRAX Analytics and Comnet.

About TRAX Analytics:

TRAX Analytics is the leading provider of data-driven solutions for janitorial and restroom management. Our janitorial suite of solutions transforms the way facilities manage cleanliness by leveraging data and cutting-edge technology to create the most efficient janitorial procedures. TRAX's solutions are found in large and small facilities, and supports facility management providers nation-wide.

About Comnet:

Comnet is a leading Mexican company specializing in developing national and international solutions. We have the capability to integrate infrastructure and services that meet the specific needs of our clients, automating business processes through various technologies based on networks and IoT use cases.



