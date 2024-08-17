عربي


AZERNEWS Releases Another Print Issue

8/17/2024 1:06:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on August 16.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "Azerbaijan's Olympic triumph: President Ilham Aliyev honors athletes"; "Pakistani Embassy determined to do everything possible to deepen cooperation with Baku"; "SOCAR turns into driving force behind energy evolution & global stability"; "Central Asian Heads of State Consultative Meetings: Advancing interstate cooperation" etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at .

