AZERNEWS Releases Another Print Issue
8/17/2024 1:06:45 AM
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was
released on August 16.
The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as
"Azerbaijan's Olympic triumph: President Ilham Aliyev honors
athletes"; "Pakistani Embassy determined to do everything possible
to deepen cooperation with Baku"; "SOCAR turns into driving force
behind energy evolution & global stability"; "Central Asian Heads
of State Consultative Meetings: Advancing interstate cooperation"
etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of
Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at .
