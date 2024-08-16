Dr. Sandeep Marwah Nominated As Patron Of Indogma Film Festival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Faridabad, Haryana: Renowned film, television, and personality Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment (ICMEI), has been nominated as the Patron of the Indogma Festival. This prestigious nomination comes as the festival gears up for its sixth edition, celebrating excellence in cinema and providing a for filmmakers from across the globe.



Chandan Mehta, Director of the Indogma Film Festival, personally presented the festival memento to Dr. Sandeep Marwah, marking the official commencement of his role as Patron. The ceremony was a testament to Dr. Marwah's significant contributions to the media and entertainment industry, and his ongoing support for emerging talent in the film sector.



In his new role as Patron, Dr. Marwah will provide guidance and support to the festival, leveraging his extensive experience and industry connections to enhance the festival's impact and reach. His involvement is expected to elevate the festival's profile and attract a diverse array of filmmakers and industry professionals.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his gratitude, stating,“I am honored to be nominated as the Patron of the Indogma Film Festival. This festival plays a crucial role in celebrating and nurturing cinematic talent, and I am excited to contribute to its continued success. I look forward to working with the team and supporting the incredible filmmakers who participate in this event.”



Chandan Mehta, Director of the Indogma Film Festival, commented,“We are delighted to have Dr. Sandeep Marwah as our Patron. His unparalleled expertise and passion for the industry will undoubtedly enrich our festival and provide invaluable support to our participants. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration.”



The Indogma Film Festival, held annually in Faridabad, is known for showcasing a diverse range of films and fostering a vibrant community of filmmakers and enthusiasts. As the festival prepares for its sixth edition, the addition of Dr. Marwah as Patron promises to bring new opportunities and heightened visibility to the event.



