ISRO Launches Third Flight Of Earth Observation Satellite From Sriharikota Watch Video

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO ) on Friday successfully launched the third and final development flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-03 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Friday.
In its message on X, ISRO said, "The third developmental flight of SSLV was successful. The SSLV-D3 placed EOS-08 precisely into the orbit. This marks the successful completion of ISRO/DOS's SSLV Development Project. With technology transfer, the Indian industry and NSIL India will now produce SSLV for commercial missions."
The spacecraft has been designed for a one-year mission. According to the Indian space agency, the six-and-a-half-hour countdown leading to the launch commenced at 2:47 a.m.
The success of the EOS-08 Mission marks the completion of ISRO/DOS's SSLV Development Project. Now, the Indian industry is capable of producing SSLV for commercial missions.
About EOS-08 mission
An ISRO release earlier said that one of the initial objectives of the EOS-08 mission is to design and develop a microsatellite, create payload instruments compatible with the microsatellite bus, and incorporate new technologies required for future operational satellites.
Built on the Microsat/IMS-1 bus, the EOS-08 carries three payloads: the Electro-Optical Infrared Payload (EOIR), the Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry Payload (GNSS-R), and the SiC UV Dosimeter. The mission is a significant milestone for ISRO in the development and advancement of mainframe systems like Integrated Avionics system.
The primary objectives of the SSLV-D3-EOS-08 mission include designing and developing a microsatellite, creating payload instruments compatible with the microsatellite bus, and incorporating new technologies required for future operational satellites, ISRO said.
The successful launch of SSLV-D3-EOS-08 marks the completion of ISRO's developmental flight of smallest rocket which can carry satellites weighing up to 500 kg and place them into Low Earth Orbit (LEO).
