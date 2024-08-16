Russian Army Strikes 13 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region On Aug 15

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched more than 360 strikes on 13 towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region on August 15.

Zaporizhzhia Region Governor Ivan Fedorov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Throughout the day, the occupiers hit 13 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 362 times," the official wrote.

According to him, Russian carried out two on Huliaipole.

In addition, 244 enemy drones attacked Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Poltavka.

Five MLRS were launched on Novodanylivka and Robotyne.

Russian invaders carried out ️111 artillery strikes on Stepnohirsk, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Poltavka, Omelnyk, Preobrazhenka, and Chervona Krynytsia.

According to the region's military administration, 21 reports were received about damage to residential buildings and infrastructure. Civilians were not affected by the attacks.

On August 14, the invaders launched 397 strikes on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.