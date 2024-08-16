عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Inflation To Stay Near Central Bank's Target

Azerbaijan's Inflation To Stay Near Central Bank's Target


8/16/2024 2:18:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Inflation in Azerbaijan in 2024 will remain close to the Central Bank's target range of 4±2%, Azernews reports citing Fitch Solutions (FS), a company belonging to the "Fitch Group."

FS has forecasted the average annual inflation in the country to be 2.5% for this year and 3.5% for 2025.

The analysts at "Fitch Solutions" noted that the average annual inflation dropped to 1.2% in the first four months of this year. As an energy exporter, Azerbaijan's Economy is somewhat shielded from fluctuations in global oil prices, minimizing their impact on domestic fuel prices.

However, changes in global inflation could still affect the domestic economy through import channels.

MENAFN16082024000195011045ID1108561399


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search