Azerbaijan's Inflation To Stay Near Central Bank's Target
8/16/2024
Nazrin Abdul
Inflation in Azerbaijan in 2024 will remain close to the Central
Bank's target range of 4±2%, Azernews reports
citing Fitch Solutions (FS), a company belonging to the "Fitch
Group."
FS has forecasted the average annual inflation in the country to
be 2.5% for this year and 3.5% for 2025.
The analysts at "Fitch Solutions" noted that the average annual
inflation dropped to 1.2% in the first four months of this year. As
an energy exporter, Azerbaijan's Economy is somewhat shielded from
fluctuations in global oil prices, minimizing their impact on
domestic fuel prices.
However, changes in global inflation could still affect the
domestic economy through import channels.
