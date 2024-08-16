Russians Kill Three Residents Of Donetsk Region
Date
8/16/2024 2:19:00 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military killed three residents of the Donetsk region on Thursday, August 15.
Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"On August 15, the Russians killed three residents of the Donetsk region, including two in Verkhniokamianske and one in Mykolaivka," the post reads.
Read also:
Russian army
strikes 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region on Aug 15
According to Filashkin, five more people were injured in Russian shelling.
He said the total number of victims of the Russian army in the Donetsk region (2,157 killed and 5,656 wounded) did not take into account casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
MENAFN16082024000193011044ID1108561401
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.