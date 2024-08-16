Russians Kill Three Residents Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military killed three residents of the Donetsk region on Thursday, August 15.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

"On August 15, the Russians killed three residents of the Donetsk region, including two in Verkhniokamianske and one in Mykolaivka," the post reads.

Russian strikes 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region on Aug 15

According to Filashkin, five more people were in Russian shelling.

He said the total number of of the Russian army in the Donetsk region (2,157 killed and 5,656 wounded) did not take into account casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.