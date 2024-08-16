Days After EC's Direction, J&K Govt Transfers 89 Officers

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir administration has transferred several officials, including deputy commissioners, a couple of weeks after the Election Commission directed the poll-bound states to transfer out officers posted in their home districts.

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for assembly on Friday afternoon. However, it is still not clear for which states the election schedule will be announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poll panel plans to hold assembly in Jammu and Kashmir before September 30, the deadline set by the Supreme Court.

Late on Thursday night, the general administration department of Jammu and Kashmir issued orders for 89 transfers and posting with immediate effect.

The transfers include those of deputy commissioners of Poonch and Bandipora districts, secretaries, commissioners, director generals, managing directors, and directors of several departments.

Read Also J&K SED 'Centralizes' Transfer Powers, Disempowers CEOs & ZEOs Javid Iqbal Matoo Is New DIG South Kashmir, Altaf Khan DIG IR Kashmir

The Election Commission of India on July 31 asked the Union Territory administration to transfer out officers posted in their home districts, an exercise it holds ahead of conducting elections.

It has been following a consistent policy that officers directly connected with the conduct of elections in a poll-bound state or Union Territory are not posted in their home districts or places where they have served for a considerably long period.

The poll panel had issued similar directions to the chief secretaries of the poll-bound states of Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand. The terms of the legislative assemblies of Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand end on November 3, November 26 and January 5, respectively.

After wrapping its two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the Union Territory's poll preparedness, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on August 9 said no internal or external forces would be allowed to disrupt the assembly elections which would be held“at the earliest”.

The visit of the full commission was the first major exercise for preparing the grounds for holding the maiden assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after it was downgraded to a Union Territory on August 5, 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Below is the complete list of the officers involved in the reshuffle:

Vikas Kundal, Managing Director of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited, has been transferred and posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Poonch.

Shakeel Ul Rehman Rather, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora has been transferred and posted as Director Floriculture, Parks, and Gardens in Kashmir.

Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu, Controller of Legal Metrology, J&K, will now take on the role of Mission Director, ICPS, J&K. Meanwhile, Sheikh Arshad Ayub, Inspector General of Registration, has been transferred and posted as the Director of Libraries, J&K.

Rahul Yadav Commissioner of Jammu Municipal Corporation, has been posted as the Mission Director of HADP and will also serve as Special Secretary to the Government in the Agriculture Production Department.

Choudhary Mohammad Yasin Deputy Commissioner Poonch, has been posted as the Managing Director of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited. He will also hold the additional charge of post of Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Power Corporation Limited, till further orders.

Devansh Yadav Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar has been posted as the Commissioner of Jammu Municipal Corporation, and will also oversee the implementation of the Smart City Project as CEO, SPV Jammu City.

Abhishek Sharma Deputy Commissioner of Samba, has been transferred and posted Deputy Commissioner Rajouri.

Ankita Kar, who was awaiting a posting in the General Administration Department, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Jammu & Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA).

Bashir Ahmad Vice-Chairman of the Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), has been appointed as the Inspector General. Bashir Ahmad Dar, Secretary in the J&K Public Service Commission, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director of JKPCC.

Rajinder Singh Tara, Transport Commissioner, has been posted as Vice Chairman of Jammu Development Authority, while Bhawani Rakwal, the outgoing Vice Chairman of Jammu Development Authority, has been posted as Transport Commissioner.

Anuradha Gupta has been appointed as the Controller of Legal Metrology, J&K, and Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, Managing Director of J&K Agro Industries Development Corporation has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner Bandipora.

Anil Kaul, awaiting orders of adjustment in the the General Administration Department, is posted as Secretary, J&K, Public Service Commission.

Rachna Sharma, Secretary in the Social Welfare Department, is transferred and posted as Secretary in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Rajinder Singh Tara Transport Commissioner, J&K, has transferred and posted as director general youth services and sports J&K.

Bhawani Rakwal, Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority, is transferred and posted asTransport Commissioner, J&K.

Pawan Singh Rathore, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Information Department.

Mohammad Rafi, Director, Libraries, J&K has been ransferred and posted as Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority relieving Owais Ahmad, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation of the additional charge of the post.

Rubina Kousar, Mission Director, ICDS, J&K, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, Labour and Employment Department.

Shubhra Sharma, Special Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, is transferred and posted as Mission Director, Rural Livelihood Mission J&K.

Mathora Masoom, Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department.

Rajesh Kumar Shavan, Managing Director, JKPCC, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar.

Mushtag Ahmad, Special Secretary to the Government, Information Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.

Om Prakash Bhagat, Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, is transferred and posted as Director, Skill Development, J&K. Sudershan Kumar, Director, Skill Development, J&K, is transferred and posted as DC Kishtwar.

Mufti Mohammad Farid Ud Din, Secretary, Royal Spring Golf Course, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.

Tariq Hussain Ganai, Director, Hospitality & Protocol, J&K, holding additional charge of the post of Director, Estates, Kashmir, is transferred and postedas Director Estates, Kashmir, on full time basis. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Director, Estates, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Manisha Sareen, Secretary, J&K Board of School Education, is transferred and posted as Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, relieving Puneet Sharma, Director, Geology and Mining, J&K of the additional charge of the post.

Mohammad Younis Malik, Joint Financial Commissioner, Agrarian Reforms in the office of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K, is transferred and posted as Vice-Chairman, Lake Conservation and Management Authority. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, WUCMA in addition to his own duties.

Indu Kanwal Chib, Mission Director, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, is transferred and posted as Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board.

Subash Chander Chhibber, Director, Youth Services and Sports, J&K, is transferred and posted as Excise Commissioner, J&K.

Raj Kumar Katoch, Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K, is transferred and posted as Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Harvinder Kour, Mission Director, ICPS, J&K, is transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

Pankaj Raj Katoch, Additional Comnissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Joint Financial Commissioner, Agrarian Reforms in the office of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K.

Pawan Kumar Sharma, Additional Resident Commissioner and ex-officio Secretary, Resident

Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Minerals Ltd.

Ashwani Khajuria, Special Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, is transferred and posted as Director, Hospitality & Protocol, J&K.

Pankaj Kumar Sharma, Excise Commissioner, J&K, is transferred and posted as Vice Chairman JDA.

Akram Ullah Tak, Special Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment, is transferred and posted as Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir.

Kishori Lal Sharma, Director Estates, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Mission Director ICDS, J&K.

Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Additional District Development Commissioner, Budgam, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department.

Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department.

Rajesh Sharma, Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Samba.

Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, Special Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, is transferred and posted as Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K.

Amarjeet Singh, Special Secretary to the Health and Medical Education Department, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Hospitality and Protocol Department.

Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar.

Sandesh Kumar Sharma, Additional District Development Commissioner, Poonch, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Agro Industries Development Corporation.

Nargis Suraiya, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Doodpathri, holding additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Toshamaidan, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Mining Department.

Sachin Dev Singh, Additional Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department.

Parvez Ahmad Raina, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Central) Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Budgam.

Tilak Raj, Joint Director, Handicrafts Jammu, is transferred and posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board.

Rifat Aftab Qureshi, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Wullar-Manasbal, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Stamps) Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Lolab Bungus-Drangyari, is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

Farooq Ahmad Baba, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Lolab-Bungus Drangyari.

Kusum Sharma, Deputy Commissioner (Executive), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.

Mohammad Latif, Additional Secretary to the Government, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department.

Shafiq Ahmad, Additional Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Stamps), Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Ritu Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Central), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Zaffar Shawal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora.

Peerzada Zahoor Ahmad, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department.

Tahir Ajaz, Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg.

Neelam Khajuria, Additional Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department.

Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama.

Anil Sharma, Additional Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission, is transferred and posted as Additional Resident Commissioner and ex-officio Secretary, Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi.

Sachin Jamwal, Secretary, J&K Services Selection Board, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission, vice Anil Sharma.

Mohammad Syed Khan, Additional Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, is transferred and posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board.

Romin Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Verinag, is transferred and shall report to the General Shahnawaz Shah, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (South), Kashmir HÌR at Lower Munda, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Kokernag. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Verinag, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Sonu Pargal, Additional Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Central), Jammu.

Qazi Irfan Rasool, Additional Secretary to the Government, Home Department, is transferred and posted as Registrar-cum-Controller of Examinations, SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar, against an Waseem Raja, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State.

Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, Additional Mission Director, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Doodpathri. He shall also hold charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Toshamaidan, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Kartar Singh, Additional Secretary to the Government, ARI and Trainings Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Raj Mohammad, Additional Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.

Pardeep Singh Chib, Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Appeals-I), Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Atul Kumar, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, is transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Services Selection Board.

Farukh Qazi, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission.

Sanjay Kumar Bhat, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, is transferred and posted as Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Jammu.

Umar Shafi Pandit, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Wullar, Manasbal.

Mamta Devi, Additional Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, is transferred and posted as Joint Chander Parkash, Joint Chief Executive Office, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, Joint Commissioner SMC has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Sonamarg, relieving Gulzar Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal of the additional charge of the post.

Yar Ali Khan, Member, J&K Service Selection Board, is transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Bandipora, against an available vacancy.

Girdhari Lal, Additional Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.

Sudhir Bali, Additional Secretary to the Government, Hospitality and Protocol Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department.

Alyaz Ahmad Naisroo, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, (Appeals-II), Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.

Mushtag Ahmad Chowdhary, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.

Vikram Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, J&K Minerals Ltd, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Industries Ltd.

Ghalib Mohi-ud-Din, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Aharbal, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Royal Spring Golf Course, Srinagar.

Abdul Rashid Dass, Programme Officer, ICDS Kulgam, shall hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Aharbal, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.