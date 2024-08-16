One Killed As Russians Hit 25 Settlements In Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked 25 towns and villages in the Kherson region on August 15, killing one person and injuring five others, including a child.

Kherson Region Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, enemy fire and targeted Antonivka, Beryslav, Blahodatne, Burhunka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Sadove, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Kachkarivka, Kozatske, Tomyna Balka, Tokarivka, Mykhailivka, Myroliubivka, Muzykivka, Novokairy, Olhivka, Oleksandrivka, Zmiivka, Zamozhne, Zorivka, Zolota Balka, Chervonyi Maiak, and Kherson.

The Russian military struck critical and transport infrastructure, a humanitarian aid center, a private enterprise, and residential areas in the region's towns and villages.

Ten private houses, a gas pipeline, an outbuilding, a garage and private cars were damaged.