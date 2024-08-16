Russian Army Loses 1,330 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia lost about 596,950 troops in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and August 16, 2024, including 1,330 soldiers killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Since the war began, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 8,496 Russian tanks (including 12 in the past day), 16,461 (+35) armored fighting vehicles, 16,927 (+59) artillery systems, 1,159 (+5) multiple rocket launchers, 922 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,429 (+1) cruise missiles. The Russian army also lost 367 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,659 (+61) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 22,848 (+73) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,829 (+16) pieces of special equipment.
