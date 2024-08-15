Wink® Sets New Standards In Scrub Apparel With Innovative Boundless Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Reimagine Your Workwear with Unmatched Style, Fit, Functionality, and Durability-All Without Breaking the Bank

COPPELL, Texas, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wink ®, the leading brand that redefined everyday premium scrubs, is setting a new standard yet again with its most anticipated launch: the Wink Boundless Collection . This isn't just another line of scrubs-it's your new favorite go-to's, offering a curated blend of timeless style, groundbreaking functionality, and eco-conscious innovation just in time for the back-to-school season. Say goodbye to the ordinary and hello to your new everyday essentials that effortlessly transition from the rigors of school or the workplace, to your life off the clock.

Introducing Wink's Boundless Collection

A modern uniform engineered for today's healthcare professional, or a student participating in clinical rotations, the Wink Boundless Collection exemplifies versatility, sustainability and affordability at its core. Meticulously crafted from eco-performance fabrics, these scrubs deliver unmatched comfort, durability, and effortless style for any frontline worker dedicated to caring for their patients on a daily basis. Whether you're a seasoned healthcare veteran or just starting your medical journey, these pieces are designed to meet-and exceed-the demands of your busy day, while being budget friendly.

"The Wink Boundless Collection isn't just a new line; it's a bold statement in the scrubs industry," said Catherine Beldotti Donlan, President of Superior Cloth and Stitch. "We've reimagined the 'basics' to offer something extraordinary – scrubs that are not only incredibly functional, but also elevate your confidence and style. At Wink, we believe that all healthcare professionals deserve the best without breaking the bank. Our products combine top-notch quality at affordable prices, ensuring exceptional value and style for every dollar spent. This ethos is our North Star when making scrubs for those that work wonders."

What sets the Wink Boundless Collection apart? It's the attention to detail, the commitment to sustainability, and the seamless integration of fashion and function. The collection's thoughtfully curated color palette and innovative designs make mix-and-match a breeze, allowing healthcare students and professionals to express their unique style, while maintaining a polished, professional look.

Women's Tuck-in Top:

A modern curved V-neck design with a secure back pocket and a high-low hem for ultimate comfort and stretch.

Women's Jogger Pant:

Featuring a wide waistband, adjustable drawstring, and an impressive six pockets, including a dedicated scissor pocket, these joggers redefine functionality.

Women's Bootcut Pant:

A flattering bootcut flare with six pockets for practicality and style.

Women's Warm-up Jacket:

A sleek mock neck with a chin guard, internal tablet pocket, and secure zipper closures.

Men's Multi-Pocket V-Neck Top:

Thoughtfully designed with an overlap V-neck, badge loops, and an invisible zipper pocket for a sleek, functional fit.

Men's Straight Leg Pant:

Classic and durable, with a wide waistband, adjustable drawstring, and six strategically placed pockets. Men's Warm-up Jacket:

A modern fit with a mock neck, chin guard, and tablet pocket, combining style with top-tier functionality.

Available in sizes XS-5XL and priced between $23.98 - $54.96, the Wink Boundless Collection is set to become the go-to choice for healthcare students and professionals who refuse to settle for anything less than the best.

About Wink®



Wink is committed to reimagining the healthcare apparel landscape. Our mission is twofold: to deliver innovative, top-tier garments tailored to the needs of the healthcare industry and beyond, and to foster a community where healthcare workers' dedication is honored and celebrated. At Wink, we understand the pivotal role healthcare professionals play in society. That's why our distinctive scrubs blend practicality with unparalleled comfort, which we refer to as work leisure for the modern healthcare worker. Crafted from breathable, soft, and stretchy materials, our scrubs not only elevate functionality, but also inject a dose of style-led motivation and confidence into the daily routines of those on the frontline. Our vibrant array of colors and patterns is designed to uplift spirits and add a splash of positivity to healthcare environments. We believe that every garment we create is a testament to our unwavering support for the remarkable individuals who devote themselves to the well-being of others.

