Globalmanagergroup Introduces ISO 14065 Documents Kit For Bodies Validating And Verifying GHG Statements

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Globalmanagergroup is excited to introduce its new ISO 14065 documents kit for bodies validating and verifying environmental information. The ISO 14065 documentation kit consists of more than 75 editable MS Word files and satisfy all ISO 14065:2020 Certification requirements. ISO 14065:2020 is a global standard that outlines the principles and requirements for bodies performing validation and verification of environmental information including but not limited to greenhouse (GHG) statements, carbon footprints, environmental performance environmental labelling claims, etc. It ensures competent, impartial, and consistent operations, enhancing organizational credibility, decision-making, and stakeholder relations by demonstrating commitment to environmental responsibility.



A comprehensive collection of seventy-five editable files, the ISO 14065:2020 Documentation Kit is intended to describe the Quality Management System of organizations that, globally, assess and verify greenhouse gas (GHG) statements. An ISO 14065 manual, eighteen required procedures in MS Word format, nine exhibits, and three Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) covering significant tasks and procedures of the quality management system are all included in this newly developed kit. Additionally, the kit offers sample blank forms in MS Word and Excel formats that may be used to create controls and preserve documentation in the management system of the bodies validating and verifying GHG statements of companies. For risk assessment in GHG validation and verification bodies, an MS Excel sample of a filled-out risk assessment and opportunity sheet is available. With the help of more than 300 questions provided in ISO 14065 Audit Checklist, users can develop personalized audit checklists. Documents with ISO 14065:2020 requirements can be interlinked using the ISO 14065 document matrix.



The ISO 14065 documents kit are written in plain English and easy to use and comprehend. The kit outlines ISO 14065:2020 documentation structure that can be used as a tool by ISO 14065 consultants in organizations that offer validation and verification of greenhouse gas assertions. The kit reduces unnecessary paperwork and works best with validation and verification agencies in the USA, UK, Europe, and Asia that are implementing the ISO 14065 method. For individual use, the kit can be customized.



Users can quickly develop their ISO 14065 documentation by customizing templates provided in the ISO 14065 documents kit to fit their working system. By offering procedures and formats to improve quality management systems of GHG statements validation and verification bodies, the kit reduces their time and expense associated with document preparation. With a short payback period, the ISO 14065 documents package offers good value as well. Numerous GHG statement validation and verification bodies have established quality management systems in their companies, and the ready-made templates aid in speeding up the ISO 14065 certification process. To know more about this kit, go through this link:



About Globalmanagergroup

A well-known brand in management system consultancy, Global Manager Group provides a simple, efficient, and economical way to get system certification. Quality management, food safety, environmental management, information security, and occupational health and safety management systems are just a few of the consulting services offered by Global Manager Group. Global Manager Group has made a name for itself as the world's foremost ISO consultant, with expertise in ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, IFS food, ISO 22000, HACCP, and many other ISO standards. Global Manager Group has more than 2700 clients throughout India and is a reputable management and ISO certificate consultant. The company has an established website where it offers readymade and editable documentation and training PowerPoint presentation kits for several international management system certifications.







