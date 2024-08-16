Iraq Postpones Setting Date For US-Led Coalition Departure

(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, Aug 16 (IANS) Iraq has delayed the announcement of an end date for the US-led coalition's mission in the country, citing recent regional developments.

The Iraqi foreign on Thursday said there are no US combat forces in Iraq, only advisors operating under the coalition umbrella. These advisors are subject to the Joint Higher Military Commission, which was jointly created by Iraq and the US to supervise the coalition mission in Iraq, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry said that the two sides were nearing an agreement on a withdrawal timeline, but "recent events" had pushed back the announcement.

The US has confirmed discussions with Iraq about the future of the coalition but denied plans to withdraw troops.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and US President Joe Biden announced last April that they will work together to ensure the withdrawal of a US-led coalition in Iraq.

The two leaders had affirmed they would review various factors to determine when and how the mission of the coalition in Iraq would end, and transition in an orderly manner to enduring bilateral security partnerships, in accordance with Iraq's Constitution and the US-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement.