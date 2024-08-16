'Bhai Kab Chodega?': Sreejesh Shares Teammates' Hilarious Question In Chat With PM Modi Post Retirement| WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a heartfelt interaction with India's Olympic contingent, Prime Narendra Modi engaged in a candid conversation with veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played the final match of his career at the bronze-winning hockey match at the Paris 2024. The discussion shed light on Sreejesh's decision to retire and his reflections on the Indian hockey team's journey.

During the interaction, PM Modi asked Sreejesh about his decision to retire after an illustrious career spanning over two decades. Sreejesh revealed that he had been contemplating retirement for a few years, with teammates often inquiring, "Bhai, Kab Chodega? (When will you leave?)." He shared that he had been part of the national camp since 2002 and played his first international match in 2004 as part of the junior team. After dedicating 20 years to the sport, Sreejesh decided that the Olympics, a global stage, was the perfect platform for his retirement.

"The Olympics is a platform where the entire world participates, and I thought I wouldn't get a better opportunity than this to retire," Sreejesh said.

PM Modi acknowledged Sreejesh's significant contribution to Indian hockey and congratulated the team for giving him a befitting farewell, highlighting the efforts of "Sarpanch Saab" (Harmanpreet Singh) in particular. Sreejesh expressed his gratitude, noting that the team's support during the bronze medal match was a proud moment for him.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Sreejesh admitted that losing the semi-final was tough, as the team believed they deserved to play in the final and win the gold medal. However, the determination to win the bronze match for Sreejesh underscored the unity and camaraderie within the team.

"It was a bit hard for us when we lost the semi-finals. We had the belief that we will play in the final and that we deserve to win Gold medal in Paris. But when we lost in the semifinal, it did hurt us a lot. But when we came out to play the bronze clash, everyone said that we have to win this match for Sree Bhai. For me, this in itself is a proud moment. My brothers in the team stood by me in my journey to play for this country for several years. I thanked the team for this and said a goodbye at the end," he said.

The Indian men's hockey team, which secured its second consecutive bronze at the Paris Olympics, presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a hockey stick signed by all the players. The team, including Sreejesh and captain Harmanpreet Singh, proudly posed with the Prime Minister, displaying their bronze medals around their necks.

As Sreejesh steps away from the field, he leaves behind a legacy with two Olympic bronze medals, two Asian Games golds, two Champions Trophy titles, and two Commonwealth Games silver medals.