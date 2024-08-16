Matthew Perry Death Case: Who Is 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha, Charged In The Investigation?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Among the five individuals charged in connection with Matthew Perry' s drug overdose death last year is Jasveen Sangha, widely known as "the Ketamine Queen."

Five individuals, including Matthew Perry's personal assistant and two doctors, have been charged in connection with his death. Prosecutors have described the case as involving a "broad underground criminal network" that provided the powerful surgical anaesthetic that led to the "Friends " star's demise.

On Thursday, Jasveen Sangha, identified by prosecutors as a drug dealer known as the "Ketamine Queen," was arraigned in connection with Matthew Perry's death. Authorities allege that the ketamine supplied by Sangha contributed to Perry's demise. Her attorney criticized the "Ketamine Queen " label as sensationalist during her court appearance.

Sangha, who pleaded not guilty and was denied bond, had previously been arrested in March on charges of ketamine possession with intent to distribute. At that time, authorities kept Perry's involvement confidential. A new indictment unsealed on Thursday reveals a direct link to Perry's death. The judge decided to keep Sangha in custody due to concerns about her alleged destruction of evidence and claims that she used drug money to finance a lavish lifestyle.

| Matthey Perry's cause of death: 'Fatal' depression-anxiety drug ketamine Who is Jasveen Sangha?

Prosecutors allege Sangha is a drug dealer whose North Hollywood residence was a distribution point for the ketamine that killed Perry. She is known as the“Ketamine Queen,” according to court filings.

Sangha, 41, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine, and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

The indictment alleges that Sangha's distribution of ketamine on October 24, 2023, caused Perry's death days later.

She pleaded not guilty on Thursday, but a magistrate judge said she should remain in custody. Her attorney derided the“media-friendly nickname” - Ketamine Queen - that prosecutors used for her client. Her attorney declined comment outside of the courtroom.