Extreme Heat Claims 47,000 Lives In Europe In One Year

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Institute for Global has reported that over 47,000 people died due to extreme heat in Europe in 2023.

The institute's report, published on Tuesday, August 13, indicates that the previous year was the hottest on record for Europe.

The report highlights that Southern Europe has been particularly affected by rising temperatures, leading to significant damage from forest fires in these areas.

This research was conducted by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, including field studies on heat-related deaths across 35 European countries.

The report reveals that women are more likely than men to die from heat-related illnesses.

Greece recorded the highest mortality rate, with 393 deaths per million people, followed by Bulgaria, Italy, and Spain.

Official statistics indicate that over 60,000 people in European countries died due to heat in 2022.

The report underscores the severe impact of extreme heat on public health in Europe and highlights the urgent need for comprehensive climate action.

As climate change continues to drive record temperatures, the increasing frequency of such extreme weather events calls for stronger mitigation and adaptation measures to protect vulnerable populations and reduce future risks.

