Houthi Leader Reports 73 Casualties In Yemen During Ongoing Conflict With U.S., Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ADEN, Aug 16 (NNN-SABA) – Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen's Houthis, revealed yesterday that, 73 people have been killed, and 181 injured, since the beginning of their military operations against Israel in Oct last year.

These operations, which the Houthis claim are“in support of the Palestinian people,” have escalated tensions in the region and drawn international attention.

Al-Houthi's statement, broadcast on the Al-Masirah TV channel, detailed the toll of what they call the“Promised Victory” battle. This campaign has coincided with increased military activity in the Red Sea region, including attacks on vessels the Houthis claim are linked to Israel.

The Houthi leader also addressed recent U.S. military actions in Yemen, stating that, American fighter jets conducted 10 airstrikes this week alone. Eight of these strikes reportedly targeted the coastal province of Hodeidah on the Red Sea, with additional strikes in Hajjah province and Sanaa.

These U.S. and British airstrikes, which began in Jan this year, are in response to the Houthis' naval attacks on shipping in the region.

In his speech, the leader of Yemen's Houthis reiterated threats to retaliate against Israel, particularly in response to recent events, including the targeting of leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah.– NNN-SABA