Launch From Greater Bay Area: Nanhai I Shipwreck And The Maritime Silk Road Exhibition Opens

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) "Launch from Greater Bay Area: Nanhai I Shipwreck and the Maritime Silk Road" opens



HONG KONG, Aug 16, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The opening ceremony of the exhibition entitled "Launch from Greater Bay Area: Nanhai I Shipwreck and the Maritime Silk Road", co-organised by the Development Bureau (DEVB), the National Cultural Heritage Administration and the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the of the Macao Special Administrative Region, was held on August 15. Featuring artefacts discovered from Nanhai I, an ocean-going merchant ship, and relevant artefacts from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, the exhibition showcases the role of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area on the Maritime Silk Road.



The opening ceremony was officiated by the Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn; Deputy Director of Art Exhibitions China Ms Zhou Yu; the President of the Guangdong Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, Ms Cao Jin; and the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Mr Cheang Kai-meng.

Nanhai I was a merchant ship of the Southern Song dynasty. Its shipwreck was salvaged in 2007 and is the most complete ancient ocean-going merchant ship discovered through archaeological excavation to date. A large collection of artefacts was discovered from Nanhai I, mainly porcelain, bronzeware, ironware, gold, silverware, lacquerware and woodenware. The quantities, shapes, craftsmanship and forms of the artefacts are rare among the archaeological finds of the Southern Song dynasty. Archaeologists believe that Nanhai I might have sunk along the maritime route from Guangdong to the South China Sea in the 10th year of the Chunxi reign (1183) of the Southern Song dynasty or shortly afterwards.



Among the 255 items of exhibits are artefacts discovered from Nanhai I, including a brown glazed jar with four lugs and stamped with the Chinese characters“Chun Xi Shi Nian” (i.e. the 10th year of the Chunxi reign) from the Nanhai kiln; a qingbai glazed foliated bowl with stamped plum blossom pattern from the Jingdezhen kiln; a green glazed ogee-shaped foliated dish with incised lotus pattern from the Longquan kiln; a necklace with gold chain and rhinoceros horn-shaped cone ornaments; and a gem-set hollow gold bracelet. Also on display are relevant exhibits unearthed from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, including the bottom fragment of a qingbai glazed bowl with inked Chinese characters“Gong Shi” (i.e. envoy) from the Hutian kiln of the Song dynasty from the site of the Nanyue Kingdom Palace in Guangzhou; a yellowish-green glazed jar with six lugs and dragon pattern of the Song dynasty from the site of the former Sacred Hill in Hong Kong; and a blue-and-white kendi with elephant head shaped spout from the Jingdezhen kiln of the Ming dynasty from the site of St. Paul's College in Macao.

The exhibition will run at the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre, Kowloon Park, Haiphong Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, from August 16 to February 12 next year. Admission is free. A short video about the preparation of the exhibition is available on the website of the Antiquities and Monuments Office of the DEVB ( .



The exhibition entitled“Launch from Greater Bay Area: Nanhai I Shipwreck

and the Maritime Silk Road” opened on August 15. Photo shows the Secretary

for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn (second right); the Deputy Director

of Art Exhibitions China, Ms Zhou Yu (second left); the President of

Guangdong Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology,

Ms Cao Jin (first right); and the Vice President of the Cultural

Affairs Bureau of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative

Region, Mr Cheang Kai-meng (first left), officiating at the opening ceremony.

The exhibition entitled“Launch from Greater Bay Area: Nanhai I Shipwreck

and the Maritime Silk Road” opened on August 15. Photo shows the Secretary

for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn (first left), the Deputy Director

of Art Exhibitions China, Ms Zhou Yu (third right), and the Vice

President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Government

of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Mr Cheang Kai-meng

(second right) touring the exhibition.

The exhibition entitled“Launch from Greater Bay Area: Nanhai I Shipwreck

and the Maritime Silk Road” opened on August 15. Photo shows the

Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn (first left), the Deputy

Director of Art Exhibitions China, Ms Zhou Yu (second left), and the

Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Government of the

Macao Special Administrative Region, Mr Cheang Kai-meng (third left)

touring the exhibition.

Brown glazed jar with four lugs and stamped Chinese

characters“Chun Xi Shi Nian” (i.e. the tenth year

of the Chunxi reign) from Nanhai kiln. The inscription

on the jar is crucial for determining when the

"Nanhai I" sank.

Gem-set hollow gold bracelet with sophisticated techniques of Southern

Song dynasty (1127-1279) unearthed at“Nanhai I”, similar

artefacts were also found at Riyadh, Saudi Arabi.

Green glazed ogee-shaped foliated dish with incised lotus pattern of

Southern Song dynasty (1127-1279) from Longquan kiln unearthed at“Nanhai I”.



