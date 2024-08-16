Putrada Ekadashi Vrat Katha: All You Need To Know About The Hindu Fasting Day

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Putrada Ekadashi is a significant Hindu fasting day observed on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of the waxing moon in the month of Paush. This Ekadashi is especially important for couples who wish to be blessed with a child. The vrat (fast) associated with Putrada Ekadashi involves various religious observances and rituals. The vrat katha (story) associated with this day highlights its significance and the blessings it can bring.

Putrada Ekadashi Vrat Katha

The vrat katha of Putrada Ekadashi is a devotional narrative that emphasizes the importance of observing this fast. Here is a summary of the story:

The Story

The King's Desire: The story often begins with a king named *Mahidhwaja* and his queen, who were deeply devoted to Lord Vishnu. Despite their devotion, they had no children, which caused them great distress. They desired a child and sought various means to fulfill this wish.

Divine Guidance: One day, the king and queen met a sage or ascetic who advised them to observe the Putrada Ekadashi vrat to seek divine blessings for offspring. The sage explained that this Ekadashi was particularly auspicious for those desiring a child.

Observing the Vrat: The king and queen faithfully observed the fast on Putrada Ekadashi. They abstained from eating, performed rituals, recited prayers, and offered their devotion to Lord Vishnu. They also performed charity and helped the needy as part of their observance.

Blessings from Vishnu: Pleased with their devotion and dedication, Lord Vishnu appeared to them in a dream or vision and assured them of his blessings. He promised that their wish for a child would be granted.

Fulfillment of Wish: Following the vrat, the queen became pregnant and eventually gave birth to a healthy and virtuous child. The fulfillment of their wish brought immense joy and happiness to the royal family.

Moral of the Story: The story emphasizes the power of devotion and the importance of observing religious vows with sincerity. It teaches that dedication to Lord Vishnu and adherence to religious practices can lead to divine blessings and fulfillment of heartfelt desires.

Observing the Vrat

Fasting: Devotees observe a strict fast on Putrada Ekadashi, often abstaining from grains and certain foods. The fast may be broken only on the next day after performing specific rituals.

Puja and Prayers: Devotees perform special puja (ritual worship) dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama or other sacred texts is common.

Charity: Donating to the needy, especially to those in need of food and clothing, is considered an important aspect of the vrat.

Putrada Ekadashi is not only a day of fasting and prayer but also an occasion to express devotion and seek divine blessings for the well-being of oneself and one's family.