POOPH Warns Of SURPRISING DANGERS Lurking In Common Household Products

MENAFN - PR Newswire) HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrarytopopularbelief, one of themosthazardous pollutantsaffecting our and well-being is found indoors - in our homes, offices, and other gathering places. The source: fragrances. Common scents, organic and synthetic, are abundant and they are found in everydayhousehold products, laundry supplies, air fresheners, and more. Further, fragrances are now known to compound exponentially at a cost to our health.

Continue Reading

Safe for people, pets, and the planet, POOPH eliminates organic odors without the use of harsh chemicals or fragrances.

POOPH® eliminates organic odors at the molecular level on-contact. NO harsh chemicals. NO fragrances. Leaving behind clean, fresh air that's safe for people, pets, plants and the planet.

Post this





In a study published by the National Library of Medicine1,

fragranced products were found to trigger a range of adverse health effects--including migraine headaches, contact dermatitis, asthma attacks, respiratory difficulties, neurological and cognitive problems, gastrointestinal problems, immune system problems, as well as cardiovascular and musculoskeletal problems.

Additionally, the study revealed that fragranced products are hindering access to society. For example, 17.5% of study respondents were unable or reluctant to use public restrooms because air fresheners, deodorizers, or scented products were in use. Another 22.7% were prevented from going somewhere because exposure to a fragranced product would make them sick. Finally, 20.2% of respondents would enter a business but then leave as quickly as possible if they smell air fresheners or some fragranced product. In fact, 15.1% actually lost workdays or a job due to fragrance exposure.

Mounting consumer concerns have prompted some companies to opt-out of scented product lines. Armed with new science and technologies, one such company, POOPH® Inc., created a product line that eliminates organic odors on-contact, without the use of harsh chemicals or fragrances. Jane Pak,

POOPH's CEO, said, "Like many consumers today, we are concerned with the cumulative effects resulting from exposure to too many fragrances. That's why we created a line of safe-to-use products that eliminate organic odors rather than mask them with a fragrance. Further, POOPH®

products

are

made from ingredients generally regarded as safe (GRAS) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration."

"Right

now,"

said

POOPH's co-founder Jordan Stanley, "about twice as many people prefer fragrance-free indoor environments – and that number is growing." Citing study findings, Stanley shared that "53.2% of study participants supported a fragrance-free policy in the workplace compared with 19.7% that did not; 54.8% prefer fragrance-free health care facilities and health care professionals compared with 22.4% that did not; 59.2% prefer flying on an airplane without scented air pumped into the passenger cabin compared with 23.6% preferring scented air; and 55.5% prefer staying in a fragrance-free hotel room, compared with 22.8% with fragranced air. In short, Stanley noted "The consumer is voting for a cleaner, safer quality of indoor air."

"For consumers who don't want another fragrance in their lives," continued Stanley, "POOPH®

proved that you can safely and effectively eliminate unwanted odors without adding any fragrances at all." With over a decade of safe, proven commercial use, POOPH®

now offers a line of odor eliminating household products including litter boxes, laundry, carpet, furniture and upholstery and more. Their motto, says Stanley, "Providing products that are pet, people, plant and planet friendly for today and tomorrow."



For more information, go to .

1 Steinemann A. Fragranced consumer products: exposures and effects from emissions. Air Qual Atmos Health. 2016;9(8):861-866.

doi: 10.1007/s11869-016-0442-z.

Epub

2016

Oct

20.

PMID: 27867426;

PMCID:

PMC5093181.

ABOUT POOPH®

After more than a decade of extensive commercial research and development, POOPH® was born, tested, and perfected as a consumer product, safe and proven-effective for eliminating any organic odors in your home--without harsh chemicals or tacky and toxic fragrances. POOPH® products are available direct-to-consumer as well as through Amazon, Ace Hardware, Chewy, Tractor Supply, Walmart, Target, Ace Hardware and more. Headquartered in Nevada, the Pooph® product line currently includes: Pooph® Odor Eliminating Spray, Pooph® Litterizer, Pooph® Potty Pads, Pooph® Pure Wipes, Pooph® Laundry, and Pooph® Skunkless Wonder.

SOURCE Pooph, Inc.