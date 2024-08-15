Top Events Today: ISRO SSIV-D3 Launch, Mamata To Lead Kolkata Protest, Vedanta Hindustan Zinc Stake Sale, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) August 16 is a notable day with several significant events across various sectors. The Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan opens to the public today, allowing visitors to enjoy the historic gardens until September 15. In news, Manish Sisodia will commence his Delhi padayatra to mobilize support and address key issues. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee will lead a protest rally in Kolkata in response to a recent high-profile rape-murder case involving a doctor. In business, Vedanta begins selling a 3.17 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc through an Offer for Sale, with a floor price set at ₹486 per share. Additionally, Foxconn's chairman is scheduled to visit Karnataka for a crucial meeting with the Chief Minister. On the sports front, the CAS verdict on Vinesh Phogat's case has been postponed again, with a decision expected today in France. ISRO will also launch its latest Earth observation satellite, SSIV-D3, from Andhra Pradesh. Lastly, the India-Sri Lanka ferry service resumes operations today, enhancing connectivity between the two nations.



Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan opens its doors to the public for a month-long viewing from August 16 to September 15.

Manish Sisodia will kick off his Delhi padyatra, a prominent political initiative, on this day.

In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee is set to lead a protest rally in response to the recent tragic rape-murder case involving a doctor.

Foxconn Chairman will visit Karnataka today for a high-level meeting with the Chief Minister.

In sports, the CAS verdict on Vinesh Phogat has been deferred once again. The decision isnow expected to be delivered today in France.

ISRO will launch its latest Earth observation satellite, SSIV-D3, from Andhra Pradesh.

Additionally, in the financial and economic sectors: Vedanta is initiating the sale of a 3.17 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc through an Offer for Sale (OFS) starting today, with a floor price set at ₹486 per share.

The Saraswati Saree Depot IPO share allotment is set to be finalised. On a positive note, the India-Sri Lanka ferry service will resume operations today.

Top events today, August 16