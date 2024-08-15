PM Honors 100 Leading Operating Enterprises

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 15 (Petra)-- Deputizing for King Abdullah II, Prime Bisher Al-Khasawneh, on Thursday honored 100 Jordanian enterprises that have excelled in hiring local labor.The move came during the celebration of the Jordanian Day celebration, which organized by the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) , dubbed "Employment Pioneers."During the event, Minister of Industry, Trade and Youssef Shamali, said that the industrial sector's ability to endure the economic effects of the corona virus, the Russian-Ukrainian war and the supply chain disruptions and high transportation costs that followed, as well as the economic fallout from the violent Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, demonstrated the sector's resilience.He noted that despite unfavorable factors and their effects on supply chains and price fluctuations, the industrial sector grew at a rate of roughly 4% in the first quarter of this year. Its exports, valued at over JD7 billion, reached more than 150 markets worldwide and employed about 265 people. fifteen thousand enterprises with one thousand workers.He continued, "The achievements of the national industry come within the context of an integrated modernization launched by His Majesty King Abdullah II, which includes political, public and economic life, in partnership with the private sector in terms of developing policies, legislation and enabling tools."In order to strengthen the local industry and encourage manufacturers to develop and create within a specified time frame in order to reach the goals, he emphasized that the relationship between the public and private sectors has produced concrete outcomes. One such result is the launch of the industrial policy for the years 2024–2028.Shamali cited the establishment of the Industry Support and Development Fund, which lessens the production cost burden on around 395 industrial facilities in its initial phase, hence increasing their ability to compete in new markets. He mentioned that in addition to The National Export Strategy and The National E-Commerce Strategy, which increase the competitiveness of the local product, more than 900 additional applications were assessed for the Fund's programs in the second round.President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, Fathi Jaghbeer, said the celebration aims to honor a group of national companies that have demonstrated exceptional commitment by creating job opportunities for the country's sons and daughters. This is in recognition of their ongoing efforts to support the country's economy and promote sustainable development, and it is the culmination of their tireless efforts to provide an environment that fosters innovation at work.He emphasized that in order to further the growth of the national economy and accomplish sustainable development, it is imperative to identify bold solutions that ensure the creation of new job opportunities and the employment of the Jordanian workforce.He emphasized that if the industrial sector's potential is unlocked and strengthened, it can develop, grow, and take advantage of investment opportunities. It is among the first and biggest economic sectors to offer employment at a rate as high as 15 percent of all jobs generated in the country each year.Jaghbeer urged the government to reevaluate the customs system's organizational framework. in an effort to increase domestic demand and lessen tax evasion and customs evasion.