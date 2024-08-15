JRF's Workshop Addresses Employment Challenges, Opportunities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 15 (Petra)-- The Jordan River Foundation (JRF) held a addressing employment opportunities and challenges facing youth under the patronage of Abdelfattah Al-Shalabi, Director General of the Jordan Co-operative Corporation (JCC). During the workshop, the JRF recognized relevant partners supporting the foundation's efforts to prepare youth for the market.Under the direction of the of Agriculture, the workshop was conducted as part of the Small-Ruminants & Graduating Households in Transition (SIGHT) initiative, which was supported by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).The program covered a number of suggestions for bridging the skills gap between worker readiness and labor market demands. Employers, governmental agencies, and national and international non-profit organizations were among the pertinent shareholders present at the event.As part of the government's efforts to carry out directives from His Majesty King Abdullah II and accomplish strategic priorities outlined in Jordan's Economic Growth Plan for 2018–2022, which aims to contribute 5% of GDP by focusing on agricultural sector development, Al-Shalabi emphasized the critical role that SIGHT plays in empowering rural families and reducing poverty by supporting national food security policies in Jordan for Syrian refugees and Jordanian host communities.Enaam Barrishi, the director general of the JRF, "the workshop is part of JRF's continuous efforts to curb unemployment, which according to the Department of Statistics has reached 21.4 percent, and address labor market challenges facing the local economy."In order to help achieve real and long-lasting results throughout the kingdom, Barrishi praised the efforts of pertinent partners in preparing young people for the workforce. She added, "these achievements would not have been possible without the collective efforts and support of our governmental institutions, civil society organizations, international donors, the private sector, and employers."By providing instruments for sustainable livelihood and financial resources to refugee and host communities through trainings on vocational skills and employment preparation, it seeks to reduce poverty and improve food security. Interventions that support resilience and self-reliance are tailored based on thorough market assessmentMore than 2,241 beneficiaries in a variety of vibrant industries, including as social entrepreneurship, manufacturing, commerce, tourism, services, agriculture, and construction, have benefited from the project. In collaboration with the private sector, it has provided more than 236 job opportunities and helped over 2,005 micro and small companies, including 870 youth ventures in the governorates that are being targeted.SIGHT is implemented by JRF across six governorates: Amman, Madaba, Jerash, Ajloun, Irbid, and Mafraq.