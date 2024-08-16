Ukrainian Forces May Have Captured Up To 2,000 Russian Soldiers In Kursk Region - The Independent

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian may have captured about 2,000 Russian during an operation in the Kursk region.

That is according to the British news outlet The Independent , Ukrinform reports.

It is the largest foreign attack on sovereign Russian territory since the Second World War, and despite claims from officials in Moscow that the incursion has been stabilized, footage shared on social has for several days suggested that this is false.

According to the media outlet, around 8,000 soldiers were involved in the operation and thousands more were ready to enter the fray.

The strip along the border controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces would put more distance between Russian forces and Ukrainian civilians, reducing, though not halting completely, Moscow's ability to fire artillery and missiles over the border.

Photo: "I Want to Live" Project